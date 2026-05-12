WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police say a man faces a traffic citation after his tractor-trailer struck another commercial vehicle on Interstate 80, and he did not stop after doing so.

According to a report by Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois, the crash occurred at 5:47 p.m. on May 9 near mile marker 89 westbound in Washington Township, Jefferson County.

Police reported that Santiano Voltaire, 35, of Orlando, Florida, was traveling west in the right lane in a 2021 Freightliner. At the same time, Andre W. Plummer, 37, of Otison, Maryland, was traveling west in the left lane in a 2022 Freightliner.

State police said Voltaire’s vehicle entered the left lane of travel, where the trailing unit of his truck struck the hood mirror and right front portion of Plummer’s vehicle. Following the impact, Voltaire allegedly continued traveling west without stopping.

Plummer followed Voltaire’s vehicle until state police from the Clarion barracks were able to stop the 2021 Freightliner at mile marker 64, police said.

The report said Voltaire and his passenger, Marie M. Simon, 27, of Orlando, Florida, were not injured. Plummer also reported no injuries. All parties involved were wearing their lap and shoulder belts at the time of the collision.

According to the report, Voltaire was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic.

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