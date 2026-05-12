Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) alerted drivers that the contractor for its highway reconstruction project along Route 153 in Pine Township plans to close the left (passing) lane near the on-off ramps to Interstate 80 on Wednesday, May 13. This project involves cross-slope correction to improve drainage and prevent uncontrolled water flow from damaging the pavement surface, and paving to extend the service life and improve the ride quality of more than 3.5 miles of roadway.

Starting tomorrow, the contractor will place channelizers closing the passing lane in the northbound and southbound lanes. This closure will allow the contractor to remove the concrete island and begin paving work at this location. PennDOT anticipates this lane closure to be in place until the end of May and urges drivers to exercise caution in work zones, obey flaggers and other posted work zone signage, and always buckle their seatbelts.

Work scheduled under this contract includes cross slope correction, milling, paving, guide rail installation, line painting, and miscellaneous construction. Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc., of State College, PA, is the contractor for this $4.7 million job. PennDOT anticipates work on this contract continuing until late September, but all construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects.

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