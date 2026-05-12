DUBOIS, PA- For more than 90 years, Penn Highlands Clearfield EMS has been responding when people in the region experience medical emergencies such as injuries, accidents, heart attacks and strokes — 24/7 – 365 days a year.

From May 11-June 30, 2026, Penn Highlands Clearfield EMS is conducting its annual Open Enrollment/Membership Drive. The ambulance membership plan covers any expenses not covered by a patient’s primary medical insurance for medically necessary ambulance services.

“We operate as a charitable non-profit company,” said Tim Lumadue, Director of Penn Highlands Clearfield EMS. “By joining Penn Highlands Clearfield EMS, you contribute to the sustainability of a vital community service. Memberships help offset the high costs associated with essential emergency medical care, ensuring that our services remain accessible to all.”

Individual membership is $55 and the Family Plan is $80. Cash, checks and money orders are accepted. Memberships received after June 30, 2026 will be subject to a 30-day waiting period. Memberships are not prorated.

For more information or a membership application, visit www.phhealthcare.org/clearfieldems