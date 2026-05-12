CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – DuBrook Inc., a concrete construction supply company headquartered in Clarion, is celebrating 80 years in business this year. To celebrate, the EYT Media Group is looking back at the company’s history in a three-part article series.

Part Two takes us to 1984, with the unification of the Brookville and Clarion facilities for DuBrook.

The 1980s: Refocusing on the Home Front

With the sale of the Clarion business by the Lawrence family, the Glenn family expanded operations and now operates both the Brookville and Clarion locations today.

A year later, in 1985, some drastic changes were made to close the facility in Spring, Texas. DuBrook’s Pennsylvania operations remained strong; however, around this time, there was also a pivot in resources, which saw many resources come back to Pennsylvania, which has allowed DuBrook to grow and expand in Pennsylvania since.

The 1990s: The Orgorchock Era and the Move North

Less than a decade later, the decision was made to begin moving north in Pennsylvania. This time, into Elk County by way of Saint Marys. However, this was only the beginning of expansion north in the early 1990s, as expansion has continued north even as recently as four years ago, with the business now having seven locations. The year 1993 was a big one and started a new chapter of northward movement and a change in leadership. Jack Orgorchock decided it was time to semi-retire, and three of his children, who were already involved in the family business, were to assume larger roles within the company. Less than a year later, some big moves for the firm were made with his children at the forefront.

One of their first moves, less than a year later in 1994, was to purchase Thomson & Montgomery Ready Mix in Saint Marys. The operations in Saint Marys still continue today, over 30 years later, on Theresia Street. The Orgorchock children also led DuBrook into its 50th year in business in 1996. It’s a significant milestone as what started with just a lone dump truck had spread to different states and also taken on new opportunities in connected sub-industries.

The turn of the century was coming, but business was not about to slow down.

Parallel Paths: The Rise of M and B Services

In 2003, a company called M and B Services was founded by Mike Hindman and Braun Gourley, with Braun being a relative of the Lawrence family who really catapulted the concrete industry in Clarion County in the 1910s and 1920s.

The operation began as a small residential concrete company with just a handful of employees. Starting with a single dump truck, the company grew into a full-service, year-round concrete construction business. The company provided services across residential, commercial, and government sectors—including federal, state, and municipal projects—as well as private organizations.

A Legacy Remembered and a Circle Closed

While it seems like a random event in the overall story of DuBrook, this event does come full circle around 15 years later.

For many years, Jack’s daughter Rosemary Orgorchock-Barber remained in charge of operating the DuBrook locations in DuBois, Saint Marys, Butler, and Evans City. She played a vital role in continuing the great tradition and quality work for DuBrook. Business continued as usual for DuBrook through the 2000s and into the early 2010s, but in 2012, DuBrook mourned the loss of Mr. Jack Orgorchock, who truly built a tremendous business portfolio. Living in Reynoldsville during his retirement, Mr. Orgorchock left behind the workings of an empire that was built with true grit and strategic business. This strong work ethic continues as DuBrook Inc. employs well over 100 team members today.

Though 2012 was a year of loss, the company forged ahead. And so did the M and B Group, who were now beginning a new chapter of acquisition. They purchased Glenn-Redi Mix, based in Clarion, in April 2014. But for M and B, it was not their only acquisition overall. Let alone in the 2010s. But the one yet to come in 2018 was one that made a tremendous splash.

This concludes Part Two of a three-part series from EYT’s Nate Steis on the history of DuBrook Inc. as they celebrate 80 years in business in 2026. Stay tuned for the next article, which will be released soon.

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Oak Anniversary: DuBrook Inc. Celebrating 80 years in Business in 2026 — Part One

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