PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) — A 38-year-old man is in jail on a $100,000 bond following an incident in Punxsutawney Borough where he allegedly ran into traffic and later assaulted a hospital nurse.

Court records show that Punxsutawney Borough Police filed the following charges against Theodore Francis Bakayza III, of Pittsburgh, on April 28 in Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office:

Aggravated Assault, Felony 2

Resisting Arrest, Misdemeanor 2

Escape, Misdemeanor 2

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

Disorderly Conduct, Misdemeanor 3

Public Drunkenness

According to a criminal complaint, Lieutenant Frank P. Wittenburg responded to Elk Run Avenue on April 26 for reports of a man jumping in front of cars. Police encountered Bakayza, who appeared disoriented and admitted to using methamphetamine recently, the affidavit stated.

The complaint noted Bakayza walked into traffic and ran in front of a pickup truck despite efforts by an officer and a bystander to calm him. Officers arrested him and took him to Punxsutawney Area Hospital for a medical evaluation, according to the affidavit.

Upon arrival at the hospital, Bakayza tried to flee on foot but was caught, the affidavit said. Inside the emergency department, his behavior “escalated rapidly,” police said, and he allegedly became combative with staff and began hitting his head against a bed railing.

As hospital staff struggled to calm him, Bakayza kicked a nurse in the chest, according to the criminal complaint. Doctors used physical and chemical restraints to control him, police said.

Bakayza was arraigned May 2 in front of Magisterial District Judge Robert Chambers, according to court records. He is currently lodged in the Jefferson County Jail after failing to post $100,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 4 with Judge Mizerock presiding.

The post Man Jailed on Felony Charges After Allegedly Jumping Into Punxsutawney Traffic, Kicking Hospital Nurse in Chest appeared first on exploreJefferson.