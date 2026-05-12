WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police say a vehicle struck an embankment and rolled over multiple times before striking a parked vehicle on Route 119 in Winslow Township on Thursday night.

According to a report by Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois, the crash occurred at 10:46 p.m. on May 7 on Route 119, near Sykesville School Road, in Winslow Township, Jefferson County.

Police reported that a 17-year-old male from Sykesville was traveling south in a 2002 Chrysler Sebring. While traveling on the wet roadway, the teen lost control of the vehicle.

State police said the Chrysler crossed into the northbound lane and struck a nearby dirt embankment. After the impact, the vehicle overturned and rolled multiple times on the roadway. The Chrysler then struck a parked 2008 Saturn in the parking lot of the Last Chance Gaming facility before coming to a final rest on its roof.

The teen was wearing a lap and shoulder belt at the time of the crash and reported no injuries, the police report said.

The parked Saturn, owned by Shari Dilley, 65, of Punxsutawney, sustained minor damage to its rear. The Chrysler Sebring sustained disabling damage to the entire unit and was removed from the scene by Jewels Towing, police reported.

Assisting troopers at the scene were the Sykesville Volunteer Fire Department and Sykesville EMS.

According to the report, the teen was cited for a failure to drive on roadways laned for traffic.

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