CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville softball team plated three runs in the first inning, added one in the fifth, then survived a late West Branch rally in a 4-3 victory on Monday.

The Lady Tide win snaps a 16-game losing streak in the series dating back to 2013 when Curwensville picked up a 4-3 win. The four runs scored is also the most the Lady Tide have scored in a game against West Branch since 2022 when they plated nine in a 10-9 loss.

Addison Warren led off the home half of the first inning with a single before Kylah Wos was hit by a Megan Eyerly pitch. Addison Siple followed with a single that scored Warren to make it 1-0.

Wos scored on a wild pitch moments later and Siple made it 3-0 when Avan Hainsey reached on a single.

The score remained 3-0 until the fifth when Adelyn Koval’s 2-out single chased home Wos, who singled with one out.

Siple cruised through the first five innings in the circle as the only base runners came on a hit batter in the first and a Lindsey Bainey single in the fourth. Siple enjoyed 1-2-3 innings in the second, third and fifth, but ran into some trouble in the top of the sixth.

With one out, Finley O’Hare reached on an error before Isabella Koleno singled and Bainey drew a walk to load the bases for Shasta Manahan.

Manahan hit a ground ball that was misplayed and the error allowed three Lady Warrior runs to score.

Siple was able to strand Manahan on second with a groundout, then put together her fourth 1-2-3 inning of the game in the seventh to shut the door. Siple allowed three unearned runs on just two hits. She walked only one batter and struck out 12.

Eyerly tossed six innings for West Branch, scattering seven hits, walking one and striking out one. Three of the four runs she gave up were earned.

With the win, Curwensville improved to 10-5 overall, 7-2 in the Inter County Conference North Division and 4-1 in the Moshannon Valley League.

The Lady Tide host Glendale Wednesday.

West Branch finished its regular season with an 11-8 overall record. The Lady Warriors were 7-3 in the ICC North and 4-2 in the MVL.

West Branch—3

Finley O’Hare c 3100, Isabella Koleno lf 2110, Lindsey Bainey 3b 2110, Haley Woodling ss 3000, Shasta Manahan 1b 3000, Megan Eyerly p 3000, Aubrey Chutko dp 3000, Mackenzie MacTavish cf 3000, Elaina Sabol 2b 3000. Totals: 25-3-2-0.

Curwensville—4

Addison Warren c 3110, Kylah Wos 2b 2210, Addison Siple p 3111, Ava Hainsey 3b 2011, Adelyn Koval 3b 1011, Eliza Aughenbaugh rf 2000, Briah Peoples ss 3000, Addyson Neiswender lf 3000 Dani Sutika lf 0000, Sydney Simcox cf 3020, Sylvia Witherite 1b 2000. Totals: 24-47-3.

Score by Innings

West Branch 000 003 0—3 2 2

Curwensville 300 010 x—4 7 2

Errors—Bainey, Eyerly; Wos, Witherite. HBP—Koleno (by Siple); Wos (by Eyerly). SB—Siple, Warren, Wos. CS—Simcox.

Pitching

West Branch: Eyerly—6 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.

Curwensville: Siple—7 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 12 SO.

WP—Siple. LP—Eyerly.

Lady Tide Scoreboard: