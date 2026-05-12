CLEARFIELD, PA – Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan P. Sayers asks all Clearfield County residents to take time during this National Police Week to thank and recognize the members of our law enforcement community.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy, proclaimed May 15th as National Peace Officers Memorial Day, and the surrounding calendar week each year was designated as National Police Week. Also, a joint resolution of Congress states that the purpose of this week is to “pay tribute to the law enforcement officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and to voice our appreciation for all those who currently serve on the front lines of the battle against crime.”

“Every day the men and women of the ‘Thin Blue Line’ work tirelessly to hold back chaos and to fight against crime in our communities even though there are some that want to dismantle, defund, and attempt to weaken our law enforcement efforts,” said DA Sayers. “It is truly an honor to work with all of these dedicated and hardworking officers, and I thank them for the sacrifices that they make in the service of others.”

The District Attorney asks that you take some time this week to reach out and thank these officers for what they do each day for our communities and Clearfield County.