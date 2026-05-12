Francis (Frank) Stephan Adamski, 78, of Reynoldsville, PA, passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by family on May 8, 2026.

He was born on July 3, 1947, to the late Joseph Adamski and Anna (Santini) Godek of Reynoldsville, PA.

Frank married Mary Kathleen (Fusco) Adamski on July 4, 1969; Kathy survives him.

Frank attended the Pennsylvania State University earning a bachelor’s degree in accounting. He served in the U.S. Army for six years during the Vietnam War, stationed in Frankfort, Germany, where he earned the rank of specialist 5. Following his honorable discharge Frank worked as an auditor for the Pennsylvania Auditor General for 35 years. Frank was an active member of St Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Reynoldsville, where he served as a lector and catechism teacher for many years, and a 3rd degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council #935. He was an avid where he enjoyed spending time on the course with his friends.

Frank loved his family, especially his wife of 56 years, children, and grandchildren, and he was very proud of them all. Frank will be deeply missed. In addition to his wife Kathy, Frank is survived by his two children, Michael F. (Aimee) Adamski of Reynoldsville, PA; Kristy L. (Bernard) Snyder of DuBois, PA; four grandsons, Alexander and Andrew Adamski, and Jacob and Brady Snyder; and two cousins, Ronald (Mary) Santini, and Stephen Santini.

A Funeral Mass of Christan Burial will take place on Friday, May 15 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 607 E Main St., Reynoldsville, PA 15851.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Reynoldsville Fire Department at 411 Jackson St., Reynoldsville, PA 15851, or the Reynoldsville Ambulance at 207 E. Main St., Reynoldsville, PA 15851.

Online condolence may be made to www.adamsonfuneral.com.

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