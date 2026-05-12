Sintergy Inc. is seeking motivated General Laborers to support production in sintering, compacting, secondary machining, and equipment set‑up.

Established in 2004 and located at 2130 Industrial Blvd. in Reynoldsville, Sintergy maintains a safe, well‑organized facility designed to promote a positive and productive work environment. The company operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, offering opportunities for multiple shifts and scheduling needs.

Position Overview

General Laborers are needed across several key areas of the manufacturing process, including

Sintering

Compacting

Secondary machining

Equipment set‑up for press operations and CNC production machines

Employees are empowered to inspect and produce quality components that meet or exceed customer requirements.

Qualifications

Strong attendance habits; participation is essential for success

Ability to work in a fast‑paced, team‑oriented environment

Willingness to learn and develop new skills in manufacturing

Compensation & Benefits

Competitive wages based on demonstrated skills

Attendance and Profit Share bonus programs

Health insurance options

Vacation time begins accruing during the first year

S.I.M.P.L.E. IRA eligibility after two years and $5,000 in earnings

Pre‑employment screening may be required

Sintergy Inc. is an equal opportunity employer.

How to Apply

Applications may be completed in person or online at Sintergy.net under the Careers tab. Direct link: Employment Application

Mission Statement

To earn a leadership position in providing high‑quality components and services to customers, utilizing empowered employees in a lean environment, to “make it happen” the first time, every time.

The post Featured Local Job: General Laborer Positions – Sintergy Inc. (Reynoldsville, PA) appeared first on exploreJefferson.