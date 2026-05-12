Sintergy Inc. is seeking motivated General Laborers to support production in sintering, compacting, secondary machining, and equipment set‑up.
Established in 2004 and located at 2130 Industrial Blvd. in Reynoldsville, Sintergy maintains a safe, well‑organized facility designed to promote a positive and productive work environment. The company operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, offering opportunities for multiple shifts and scheduling needs.
Position Overview
General Laborers are needed across several key areas of the manufacturing process, including
- Sintering
- Compacting
- Secondary machining
- Equipment set‑up for press operations and CNC production machines
Employees are empowered to inspect and produce quality components that meet or exceed customer requirements.
Qualifications
- Strong attendance habits; participation is essential for success
- Ability to work in a fast‑paced, team‑oriented environment
- Willingness to learn and develop new skills in manufacturing
Compensation & Benefits
- Competitive wages based on demonstrated skills
- Attendance and Profit Share bonus programs
- Health insurance options
- Vacation time begins accruing during the first year
- S.I.M.P.L.E. IRA eligibility after two years and $5,000 in earnings
- Pre‑employment screening may be required
- Sintergy Inc. is an equal opportunity employer.
How to Apply
Applications may be completed in person or online at Sintergy.net under the Careers tab. Direct link: Employment Application
Mission Statement
To earn a leadership position in providing high‑quality components and services to customers, utilizing empowered employees in a lean environment, to “make it happen” the first time, every time.
The post Featured Local Job: General Laborer Positions – Sintergy Inc. (Reynoldsville, PA) appeared first on exploreJefferson.
Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sponsored/2026/05/12/featured-local-job-general-laborer-positions-sintergy-inc-reynoldsville-pa-175525/