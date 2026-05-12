CLEARFIELD, PA–Clearfield Choral Society will present “Heritage,” a musical celebration of Clearfield County as part of America’s 250th Semiquincentennial, on Sunday, May 17 at 3:30 p.m. at the Clearfield Presbyterian Church.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and are available at clearfieldchoralsociety.org or at the door.

The concert will feature many aspects that celebrate Clearfield County’s musical traditions: historical music, sacred anthems, proud organists, our rich hymn-singing tradition, the church cantata, square dancing, folk songs representing the Appalachian Mountains, the Sons of Italy, polkas, our rich Scottish and Irish ancestry, the community band, and of course, patriotic music. By celebrating these traditions, we take to heart the words of Benjamin Britten, whose cantata, Rejoice in the Lamb, will be performed: “Hallelujah, for the heart of God, and to the hand of the artist inimitable, and to the echo of the heavenly harp, in sweetness magnifical and mighty. Hallelujah!”

The choir will be joined by Sandy Buhler piano accompanist; Gary Wilsoncroft on organ, and a seven-piece polka band for two selections. The polka band will then perform for a half hour after the concert in the church garden where everyone will be welcome to dance! (inside Westminster Hall if weather is inclement.)

The Clearfield Choral Society is Clearfield County’s leading community volunteer choral organization. The fifty-plus membership of the Choral Society consists of members of all ages, experiences, and professions, and unites them through the transcendent power of choral singing. Since re-establishing itself in 2015, the Choral Society has gained attention for its artistry and high level of choral performance, while helping to put Clearfield County on the map as a thriving arts area.