PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating several unrelated incidents reported in Jefferson and Indiana counties.

Mower Theft in Bell Township

According to PSP Punxsutawney, troopers are investigating the theft of a John Deere lawnmower that occurred between May 3 and May 4 along Clawson Street near Ridgemont Road in Bell Township, Jefferson County. Police said a 67-year-old Punxsutawney man reported a stolen John Deere 54-inch cut lawnmower valued at approximately $250. The investigation remains ongoing.

$40,000 and More Stolen in Canoe Township

PSP Punxsutawney is investigating a residential burglary reported May 10 along Lions Club Road in Canoe Township, Indiana County. According to police, an unknown actor removed approximately $40,000 in cash from the residence along with several firearms, including a 10-gauge H&R camo shotgun, a .357 snub nose handgun, a Model 640 .357 pistol, and an old .22 single-shot pistol. The victim is listed as a 60-year-old Punxsutawney man. Troopers said the suspect then fled the scene. Police said the burglary occurred sometime between March 12 and the date it was reported. The stolen cash was described as mostly older bills.

Megan’s Law Violation in Snyder Township

Meanwhile, PSP DuBois said troopers are conducting a Megan’s Law violation investigation involving a known male who allegedly failed to update his address. According to police, the incident was reported May 7 along Route 28 in Snyder Township, Jefferson County.

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