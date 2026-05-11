WASHINGTON, D.C. (EYT) — U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins announced Friday that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has issued a final rule restoring whole and reduced-fat (2%) milk options in federal Child Nutrition Programs.

The rule implements the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act, which was signed into law by President Donald Trump on January 14, 2026. The move allows schools and child nutrition providers to offer these milk options to children and adults ages 2 and older, reversing years of federal restrictions that limited school menus to low-fat or fat-free varieties.

“President Trump promised to Make America Healthy Again, and restoring whole milk to schools is a major step toward delivering on that promise,” Rollins said. She emphasized that the decision aligns with growing evidence regarding the importance of healthy fats and nutrient-dense foods for child development, particularly for children aged 1 to 10.

Whole milk provides essential nutrients including protein, calcium, potassium, phosphorus, and several key vitamins. In addition to the milk expansion, the USDA is taking steps to increase access to other locally grown foods, including local beef, in school settings.

The USDA is continuing a multi-year process to update school meal standards to align with the latest Dietary Guidelines for Americans. Additional information regarding these changes can be found through the USDA Food and Nutrition Service.

The post Whole Milk Returns To Schools Following Passage Of New Federal Legislation appeared first on exploreJefferson.