ALLPORT — West Branch scored a run in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a 1-1 tie and went on to edge Curwensville 2-1 on Monday.

Porter Ryen led off the sixth with a double for the Warriors and scored on an error after teammate Hansen Lannen grounded out.

Warrior pitcher Caleb Hudson did the rest.

Hudson tossed a complete game, 4-hitter. He walked one batter and struck out 10 in his 87-pitch performance.

West Branch took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second when Tide pitcher Lawson Neiswender issued a bases-loaded walk to Dylan McGonigal, who received three free passes in the game.

Consecutive singles from Kaleb Warren-Kio and Justin Esposti and a walk to Ryen loaded the bases for McGonigal.

The Golden Tide responded with a run in the top of the fifth.

Kyler Nelen led off with a single and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Trenton Best. Cayden Pierce knocked in Nelen with a base hit.

But Hudson set the Tide down in order in the sixth and seventh to record the victory.

Neiswender gave up one run on four hits, while walking five and striking out five in his 4 1/3 innings of work.

Curwensville dipped to 9-8 overall, 5-4 in the Inter County Conference North and 5-2 in the Moshannon Valley League.

The Tide visit Glendale in the their regular-season finale on Tuesday.

West Branch ended its regular season 10-9 overall, 5-5 in the ICC and 5-3 in the MVL.

Curwensville—1

Cael Butler 2b 3010, Gavin McDermott lf 3000, Lawson Neiswender p-1b 3000, Lincoln Hoyt c 2000, Peyton Perks rf 3000, Hunter Passmore dh-p 3000, Kyler Nelen cf 3110, Trenton Best ss 2010, Cayden Pierce 3b 2111. Totals: 24-1-4-1.

West Branch—2

Coby Kephart cf 4000, Frank Leskovansky rf 1000, Caleb Hudson p 4010, Nick Parks c 2000, Kaleb Warren-Kio lf 2110, Justin Esposti 3b 3020, Porter Ryen 1b 2110, Hansen Lannen 2b 3000, Dylan McGonigal ss 0001. Totals: 22-2-5-1.

Score by Innings

Curwensville 000 010 0—1 4 1

West Branch 010 001 x—2 5 0

Errors—Neiswender. 2b—Ryen. HBP—Leskovanky (by Neiswender). SAC—Best. SB—Butler, Hoyt; Kephart. CS—Leskovansky.

Pitching

Curwensville: Neiswender—4 1/3 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 5 SO; Passmore—1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.

West Branch: Hudson—7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 10 SO.

WP—Hudson. LP—Passmore.

Golden Tide Scoreboard: