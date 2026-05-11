HARRISBURG, PA – Visit PA has announced the launch of “PA Ranger for a Day,” a first-of-its-kind campaign giving one lucky winner the chance to experience Pennsylvania’s iconic state parks through the eyes of the people who know them best — the Department of Conservation & Natural Resources (DCNR) team members who call them home.

Now through June 12, 2026, residents and visitors alike can enter for the chance to win a full-day, DCNR staff-led experience at one of the Commonwealth’s most stunning state parks.

“Pennsylvania’s state parks are one of our greatest gifts ― 125 stunning destinations that are free, open, and ready for adventure,” said Anne Ryan, Deputy Secretary of Tourism, Pennsylvania Office of Tourism. “From chasing waterfalls and hiking scenic overlooks to paddling quiet lakes and spotting wildlife, there’s no shortage of ways to explore. There’s simply no better way to fall in love with Pennsylvania than by getting outside and experiencing the wild, beautiful spaces that make it so unique.”

This is no ordinary park visit. In partnership with DCNR, the PA Ranger for a Day winner will spend a day branching off the beaten path and discovering some of PA’s most treasured outdoor experiences — guided by a true expert who lives and breathes the outdoors. No crowds, no rush, just one-on-one time with park experts and the wild spaces that make Pennsylvania’s parks so legendary.

“Pennsylvania’s state parks are already second to none,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “Special programs like PA Ranger for a Day bring that magic to life in such a personal way. Our experts are the heartbeat of these parks and we’re proud to offer the chance for visitors to spend a day exploring the great outdoors alongside them.”

The Details:

Participants can visit visitpa.com/ranger t o browse featured Pennsylvania parks and meet the local experts, learning about their favorite spots and insider tips.

Enter for a chance to win a PA state parks experience, including customized, guided tours by DCNR experts.

One lucky winner will be announced after the entry period closes ( June 12 , 2026) and invited to spend the day hiking, learning and connecting at the park of their choosing later this summer.

Pennsylvania spring is a season unlike any other, with color bursting from every corner, trails coming alive and the promise of fresh discovery at every turn. Visit PA’s programming celebrates the full spectrum of what the Commonwealth has to offer, and PA Ranger for a Day is just the beginning. To enter and explore, visit visitpa.com/ranger.

Governor Josh Shapiro recently joined Secretary Dunn to announce Laurel Caverns State Park as Pennsylvania’s 125th state park and the first subterranean park in Commonwealth history. Approximately 50 miles from Pittsburgh, Laurel Caverns is a 435-acre park centered around the largest and deepest limestone cave in Pennsylvania, which includes four miles of wide cave passages that go as deep as 476 feet and the largest bat shelter in the Northeast.

Pennsylvania’s outdoor recreation industry is made up of 6,400 local parks — including 125 state parks — more than 14,000 miles of trails, and over 84,000 miles of waterways. Under the Shapiro Administration’s leadership, the industry has added $3.5 billion and approximately 12,000 new jobs to the Commonwealth’s economy.