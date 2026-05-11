As our extended National Teacher’s Week celebration continues on explorJefferson, we are thrilled to shine another spotlight on the incredible educators who make a difference in our community every single day!

We are honored to recognize Mr. & Mrs. Kennemuth, a local couple who shares a passion for education! Kain teaches 4th Grade Science at Hickory Grove Elementary School, while Katie recently earned her Bachelor’s in Early Childhood Education from PennWest Clarion.

We love seeing a family dedicated to the future of our youth. It is educators like Kain and Katie—who bring so much heart and passion to their work—that help build a strong foundation for the youngest learners in the area.

Please join us in congratulating Katie on her recent degree and thanking Kain for his unwavering dedication to his 4th-grade scientists! 🍎📚

A Special Thank You to Our Sponsors

This National Teacher’s Week feature is proudly presented by our main sponsor, UCIP (United Community Independence Programs), who shares our passion for recognizing the local heroes in our community.

We would also like to extend a huge thank you to our supporting sponsors for making this coverage possible:

Do you have a Jefferson County teacher you’d like to nominate? Email a photo and their school info to news@exploreJeffersonPA.com!

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