CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) — The official integration of the 300-million-year-old “rock city” at Bilgers Rocks into the Moshannon State Forest marks a major expansion of Pennsylvania’s $20.4 billion outdoor recreation economy.

By shifting the management of the 173-acre site to the Commonwealth, the Shapiro Administration is securing a top-tier tourism asset for permanent public use. State officials say the move ensures that the unique geological landmark—which attracts 20,000 visitors annually—will benefit from professional staffing, modernized infrastructure, and expanded conservation efforts designed to drive regional growth for decades to come.

The transition from local volunteer stewardship to state management is part of a broader strategy to position Pennsylvania as a national leader in outdoor recreation.

“I am confident that this land and the natural beauty it possesses will be an increasingly valuable natural asset to Clearfield County and the region at large moving forward,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn.

The site is famous for its 20-acre labyrinth of massive sandstone blocks formed during the Pennsylvanian Period. Beyond its ancient geologic appeal, the area holds deep cultural significance as a historic shelter for Native Americans and a destination for explorers for over a century.

Under the new state oversight, the DCNR plans to enhance the visitor experience by hiring a dedicated environmental education specialist and developing a comprehensive interpretive plan. For Clearfield County, the move guarantees that a site of this magnitude is no longer a local management burden but a state-backed priority.

“We knew when we approached the DCNR to consider long-term conservation that we had made the right decision to trust the Commonwealth with this wonderful geological and environmental site,” said Barbara McCracken, president of the Bilgers Rocks Association.

The acquisition adds to a record-breaking period for Pennsylvania’s public lands. Under the Shapiro Administration, the outdoor recreation industry has added $3.5 billion and approximately 12,000 new jobs to the state’s economy. Since 2023, the administration has completed $228 million in infrastructure improvements across the Commonwealth, viewing public lands as a central pillar of economic development.

Clearfield County Commissioner John Sobel, a founding member of the association that previously managed the land, noted that the state’s ability to maintain the site ensures it will remain a cornerstone of the 13-county Pennsylvania Wilds landscape for future generations.

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