CRANBERRY, Pa. (EYT) – A full wave of fresh inventory is rolling into 4 Your Car Connection, and more units are still on the way.

One of the newest arrivals already standing out is the 2022 Hyundai Kona N Line — a sporty, efficient compact SUV that fits perfectly into this growing lineup.

This Kona N Line brings a turbocharged 1.6L engine, 18″ alloy wheels, heated front seats, 8‑way power driver adjustment, automatic climate control, blind spot collision avoidance, rear cross‑traffic alert, driver monitoring alert, and a backup camera. It delivers 35 MPG highway and blends the N Line’s sport styling with the everyday practicality Kona drivers expect.

Finished in white with a black interior, this one‑owner SUV has 73,556 miles and is priced at $19,995.

Financing is available through 15+ lenders, with options for all credit situations.

See the full listing online or visit the dealership at 7082 US‑322 in Cranberry, PA. For details or a test drive, call (814) 678‑3325.

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