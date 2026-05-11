JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police recently released information regarding several unrelated incidents investigated across Jefferson County, including an indecent assault investigation, a theft, and multiple drug possession arrests.

Theft of Phone Line Wire

According to PSP Punxsutawney, troopers are investigating a theft that occurred between May 3 and May 5 in Newburg Borough, Clearfield County. Police said unknown actors removed approximately 275 feet of phone line wire from the area of Cecil Hurd Highway and Rainey Lane. The stolen property was identified as 200 pair BKMA 24-gauge phone line belonging to Verizon Wireless of Woodland. Troopers estimated the value of the stolen wire at approximately $5,000. Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to contact PSP Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510.

Ringgold Township Indecent Assault

PSP Punxsutawney said troopers are investigating a reported indecent assault in Ringgold Township, Jefferson County. According to police, the incident was reported through ChildLine and allegedly occurred at an unknown date along Reed Road. State police said the investigation remains ongoing.

Traffic Stop Ends With Three Drug Arrests

State police conducted a traffic stop around 11:40 a.m. on May 3 along the 4100 block of Route 36 in Oliver Township, Jefferson County. According to police, the operator of a 2017 blue Porsche Macan was determined to be under the influence of drugs, and suspected drugs were found inside the vehicle. A 26-year-old Summerville man, along with two Corsica men, ages 23 and 31, were taken into custody for drug possession, according to the report.

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