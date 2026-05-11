HUSTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A St. Marys woman suffered a minor injury when her vehicle struck a bear on Bennetts Valley Highway in Huston Township early Friday morning.

According to a report by Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois, the single-vehicle crash occurred on May 8 at 5:32 a.m. on State Route 255 (Bennetts Valley Highway), near 5 Points Road in Huston Township, Clearfield County.

Police reported that Kelly Jo M. Friedl, 40, of St. Marys, was traveling south in a 2017 GMC Terrain when a bear entered the roadway directly in the vehicle’s path.

State police said Freidl was unable to avoid the collision and struck the bear head-on. The impact resulted in disabling damage to the SUV.

Freidl suffered a suspected minor injury to her hand but refused transport by Amserv Ltd. DuSan Ambulance, police said. She was wearing a lap and shoulder belt at the time of the crash.

The Pennsylvania State Game Commission was called to the scene to handle the bear, the report said.

Penfield Volunteer Fire Company also assisted at the scene.

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