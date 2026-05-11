CLEARFIELD, PA — Mayor Mason Strouse presented a proclamation officially recognizing May 16, 2026, as American Cancer Society Relay For Life Day in Clearfield Borough in honor of the many individuals, families, survivors, caregivers, and advocates impacted by cancer.

The Relay For Life of Central Clearfield County event will take place on May 16 at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds. Community members are encouraged to attend the event in support of cancer research, patient services, remembrance, and hope for a future without cancer.

Residents and businesses throughout the community are also invited to “Paint the Town Purple” in recognition of Relay For Life by displaying purple ribbons, bows, flags, lights, and other decorations in honor of those affected by cancer.