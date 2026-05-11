TYRONE — Fresh off of a 3-1 week to raise their overall record to 9-8, the Clearfield Lady Bison softball finds themselves right back at .500 after a 3-0 road loss on Monday afternoon to the host Lady Golden Eagles of Tyrone.

Tyrone swept the season series from Clearfield, having defeated them 7-3 back on April 9 at the Bison Sports Complex.

Old nemesis Kaitlyn Rockwell spun a 1-hitter, the lone Lady Bison hit being a Haley Billotte infield single into the hole at short in the second inning.

The win ended a six game losing streak and put Tyrone’s record at 8-12 on the year.

The hard luck loser for Clearfield was Joell Henry, who threw a gem of her own, allowing only three hits, all singles, and only gave up two earned runs.

It was the fifth time this season that the Lady Bison have been shut out; they’ve also scored in double figures six times, all wins.

Next up will be the DuBois Lady Beavers (10-7) at home on Wednesday, weather permitting as Clearfield has been postponed 10 times thus far this spring.

Clearfield 000 000 0 0 1 1

Tyrone 100 110 x 3 3 0

CLEARFIELD — 0

Raigan Uncles LF 3000, Lily McBride CF 3000, Aevril Hayward SS 3000, Joell Henry P 2000, Ellie McBride C 3000, Haley Billotte 1B 3010, Lila Roberts RF 3000, Megan Wisor DP 2000, Rae Duckett 3B 0000, Mia Helsel 2B 0000, TOTALS 22 0 1 0.

TYRONE — 3

Sage Harris SS 3020, Jayden Albright 3B 3100, Kaitlyn Rockwell P 2101, Ally McNellis 2B 2000, Lucy Fogleman C 2001, Madelyn Haines 1B 1000, Teagan Sharer DP 2000, Grace Naylor RF 2110, Madison Harper CF 1000, TOTALS 18 3 3 3.

E – Duckett. HBP – Helsel (by Rockwell). SB – Albright-2, Naylor. CS – Harris.

Pitching

Clearfield: Henry (L, 3-3) 6 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO

Tyrone: Rockwell (W) 7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO

Lady Bison Scoreboard: