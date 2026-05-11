RINGGOLD TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A New Bethlehem man escaped injury but faces a traffic citation after his vehicle struck a utility pole and traveled into a field, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

According to a report by PSP Punxsutawney, the single-vehicle crash occurred on May 4 at 2:23 p.m. on Dora Timblin Road (State Route 3004), west of Young Road in Ringgold Township, Jefferson County.

Police reported that Rodney L. Stockdale, 67, of New Bethlehem, was traveling west in a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, when he dropped a pen and reached down to pick it up.

State police said that while reaching for the pen, Stockdale drove off the east berm and struck an electric pole. The vehicle continued off the roadway and came to a final rest in an adjacent field.

Stockdale reported no injuries at the scene. He was using a lap and shoulder belt at the time of the crash, the report said.

The Chevrolet Silverado sustained disabling damage and was removed from the scene by B&J Towing.

According to the report, Stockdale was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic.

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