It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Diane Claire (Gallagher) Caliari, beloved wife and mother, of Weedville, PA. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on May 6, 2026, at Penn Highlands DuBois hospital, at the age of 84.

Born on September 16, 1941, in Benezette, PA, she was the daughter of the late Clair and Loretta (Robinson) Gallagher.

Diane attended the Benezette School for nine years, which she dearly loved, and went on to graduate from Bennetts Valley High School, Class of 1959. She earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Clarion State Teachers College in 1963, where she was a proud member of the Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority.

The day after graduating college, Diane began her teaching career teaching 6th grade at Hubert Street School in DuBois. She also taught at Penfield Elementary School and Bennetts Valley Elementary School, dedicating over 38 years to her students before retiring in 2001. Known by her students for her high standards and unwavering commitment to their education, she touched the lives of many students over the years.

On July 11, 1964, at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Force, PA, she married her high school sweetheart, Joseph Carl Caliari. Together they were blessed with 61 years of marriage and built a home that was rooted in love and faith. He preceded her in death on March 23, 2026. Reunited after only a little over one month, they are together again.

Diane was a lifelong member of the former Weedville United Methodist Church, where she taught vacation bible school. She served on the board of the Red Cross and also served as secretary of the Bennetts Valley Senior Center. Diane was a proud lifelong resident of the Bennetts Valley community, and took joy in giving back to her friends and family.

She was the beloved mother of two children, Tanya Witherson and husband Ben of Weedville, PA, and Jeffrey Caliari and his husband Jason Addison, MD, of Baltimore, MD. In addition to her children, Diane is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Gloria Pasi and her husband Ed of Brandy Camp, PA, and Nancy Chiappelli and her husband Donald of Force, PA, and many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Jean Brown; and her nephew, Albert Brunelli.

Visitation will be held on Monday, May 11, 2026 from 4-7 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at 10:30 a.m. from St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, with Fr. Mark Mastrian as celebrant.

Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Force, PA.

Memorial donations may be made to the Bennetts Valley Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 48, Penfield, PA 15849 and/or the Bennetts Valley Senior Center, 149 Plum St., Weedville, PA 15868.

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