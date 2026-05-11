CURWENSVILLE, PA– For generations, summer in Curwensville has meant one thing — the return Curwensville Days of at Irvin Park. Now preparing for its 2026 celebration, the beloved hometown festival is once again promising five days filled with music, food, entertainment and community traditions that continue to bring families together year after year.

Scheduled for June 16-20, the annual event transforms the park into a lively hub of activity featuring nightly entertainment, contests, games, raffles and some of the community’s most recognizable traditions.

This year’s festival lineup includes themed evenings such as “Community Night” and “Friends & Family Night,” with organizers aiming to provide something new and engaging each evening for visitors of all ages.

Among the featured attractions returning in 2026 are the Firemen’s Parade, the Curwensville Susquehanna Classic 5K, sponsored by the GFWC Curwensville Women’s Club; the Old Time Fiddlers Contest, the car show, and the popular Miss Curwensville Days and Beautiful Baby & Adorable Pet contests.

One highlight already generating excitement is the appearance of entertainer Charlie the Jester during Friends & Family Night on June 17. The roaming performer will bring close-up magic, comedy, balloon creations and interactive entertainment for children and adults alike.

The annual Firemen’s Parade is slated for Saturday, June 20 at 6 p.m. and remains one of the festival’s signature traditions. The parade routinely draws fire companies, bands, community groups and spectators from across the region.

Festival organizers say Curwensville Days continues to serve as more than just entertainment — it is a celebration of community pride and small-town tradition. Local organizations, volunteers and businesses all contribute to the success of the event, helping create an atmosphere that generations of residents have come to cherish.

In recent years, organizers have also worked to introduce fresh ideas and new attractions while preserving the festival’s long-standing traditions. Expanded family activities, entertainment options and community involvement have helped keep the event vibrant for returning visitors and newcomers alike.

Additional schedules, entertainment information and more are available through the festival’s official website.