For Scott Anthony, the secret to a great pizza isn’t just in the sauce or the crust—it’s in the dedication to the craft and the community it serves.

With 32 years in the pizza industry and 14 years at the helm of Punxsy Pizza, Anthony has turned a local eatery into a Jefferson County staple built on quality and connection.

Scott Anthony, owner of Punxsy Pizza

Punxsy Pizza is more than just a place to grab a slice. Scott Anthony’s impact extends far beyond the kitchen, making him an integral part of the Punxsutawney community. Recognized as the “Man of the Year” in 2012 and bestowed with several Keys to the City, Scott’s commitment to his community shines. He exemplifies a passion for both exceptional pizza and community service that is truly unparalleled.

What sets Punxsy Pizza apart is a unique blend of community-centric culture and a relentless pursuit of industry education. By staying on top of the latest trends and techniques, Anthony ensures that his hometown enjoys top-quality offerings that rival big-city pizzerias while maintaining a small-town heart.

“We are ‘picky’ about the quality of our products,” says Anthony.

This dedication is evident in the lengths he goes to vet his ingredients. Anthony has personally toured the bakery where his approved dough recipe is made and has walked the very tomato fields where his sauce originates to ensure the growing process meets his standards. This commitment to quality continues next month when he plans to tour the facility where the shop’s cheese is produced—a high-quality, “clean label” product they transitioned to last year.

The menu features a mix of innovative items and cherished family recipes. Hungry families and groups often reach for the “Signature Chief,” a massive 12” x 24” pizza that yields 18 slices.

In addition to the food, Punxsy Pizza offers a full experience.

The location features a quaint bar with 50 seats for dining in, featuring a rotating selection of local beers and ciders on tap. For those staying at home, they offer convenient takeout and delivery. Notably, they are the only establishment in Jefferson County to offer beer delivery, bringing local favorites and domestic brands directly to your door.

Whether you are stopping in for a quick lunch or ordering a feast for the whole family, the message at Punxsy Pizza remains the same. As Scott’s motto goes: “Think About Pizza!”

Business Information:

Address: 115 North Findley Street, Punxsutawney, PA 15767

115 North Findley Street, Punxsutawney, PA 15767 Phone: 814-938-8132

814-938-8132 Website: www.PunxsyPizza.com

www.PunxsyPizza.com Facebook: facebook.com/ThinkAboutPizza

facebook.com/ThinkAboutPizza Hours: Tuesday – Sunday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday – Closed



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