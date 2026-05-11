HARRISBURG – Have you received an email invitation to an event, conference, or birthday party from a friend or acquaintance using a digital invitation or a social planning platform?

Attorney General Dave Sunday is alerting Pennsylvanians of a new scam in which consumers receive email invitations from compromised accounts belonging to friends or acquaintances. These emails often include a link prompting recipients to view the invitation and RSVP.

When clicking the link, users may be asked to log in or connect using a Google, Apple, Microsoft, or similar online account. Doing so can result in malware being installed on your device or your email credentials being stolen. Legitimate invitation platforms will not require you to sign in simply to view an invitation.

“Scammers are constantly evolving their tactics to appear more credible and trustworthy,” Attorney General Sunday said. “If you receive an unexpected invitation that requires you to log in or provide personal information, take a moment to verify it directly with the sender – that extra step can protect your personal data and prevent serious harm.”

How to spot these scams:

Verify the invitation with the sender of the email via a text or telephone call.

Legitimate invites will never ask you to enter a password and rarely will ask you to download anything.

Hover over links to confirm they lead to a legitimate website – if you’re unsure, do not click.

Be cautious of generic invites.

What to do if you think your email may have been compromised:

Change your email password immediately.

Enable two-step authentication for your email account.

Report email to your provider as a phishing attempt or scam.

Consumers with any questions or believe they may have been involved in a scam should contact the Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection by visiting the website, by emailing sc***@*************al.gov or by calling the office at 1-800-441-2555.