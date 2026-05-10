CLARINGTON, Pa. (EYT) — Cousin Basils in Clarington is celebrating Mother’s Day with a special holiday menu, open today from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
In addition, the restaurant’s full regular menu will also be available.
Hours and Information:
- Sunday: 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- The restaurant is not accepting reservations; seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.
- Location: 10638 Route 36, Clarington, PA 15828.
- Call: (814) 752-2486
Cousin Basil’s staff looks forward to seeing the community and the special mothers in their lives today!
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Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sponsored/2026/05/10/sponsored-cousin-basils-to-offer-mothers-day-specials-today-175442/