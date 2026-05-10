GANT’s ICYMI gives readers a look back upon the most noteworthy stories of their work week. It contains the big headlines as well as a few stories you might have missed. It might even include a story or two of the lighter side.
Former Employee Sentenced for Smuggling Drugs into SCI Houtzdale
Lawrence Township Votes to Reform Municipal Police Department; Still Hope to Save CRPD
Kersey Man Sent to State Prison for Online Relationship
Photos: Clearfield County Semiquincentennial Bell Dedication
Clearfield Native Begins Career as New Ranger at Parker Dam State Park