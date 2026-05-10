CLEARFIELD, PA– The Curwensville Select Choir, under the direction of Jacob Mandell, will present a special concert on Wednesday, May 13 at 7:30 p.m. in the sanctuary of the Presbyterian Church of Clearfield. Community members are invited to attend and enjoy an evening of inspiring music and fellowship.

A free will offering will be received to benefit the choir. The concert will also be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube channel for those unable to attend in person.

All are welcome, and attendees are encouraged to invite family and friends to this special community event.