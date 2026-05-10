HARRISBURG — Attorney General Dave Sunday announced the launch of a new online Home Improvement Contractor (HIC) Registration System.

A cyber incident in August 2025 disrupted the Office of Attorney General’s public platform, and disabled online registration and other features. As the full HIC application was improved and rebuilt, staff offered assistance via phone and accepted paper registrations.

With the system now operational, contractors across Pennsylvania can once again register, renew, and update their registrations online HERE. Step-by-step guidance is available on the registration homepage to assist users through the process.

Consumers who wanted to obtain registration status of a contractor were able to call a HelpLine as early as November 2025, and the online searchable feature was restored in March of this year.

“We recognize the inconvenience that resulted from this unexpected interruption, and have been working diligently since Day One to restore this platform and all of its features,” Attorney General Sunday said. “I want to thank Pennsylvania contractors and consumers for their patience throughout this challenging process. Allowing businesses to thrive and consumers to make responsible financial decisions are top priorities. I am also grateful to the Office of Attorney General team whose hard work made it possible to bring this system back online safely and securely.”

The updated system is built on a new technology that enhances both functionality and security. Improvements include enhanced security, integration of a new payment processing system, and an added component that will allow for the Office of Attorney General to conduct automated Pennsylvania criminal docket checks to support more thorough vetting of registrants.

Contractors, who started a new business after August 8, 2025, and for existing contractors whose registrations expired after August 8, 2025, were able to operate during the outage. These contractors, to the extent they did not submit a paper application during the outage, are now required to complete their registration through the online system. If you submitted a paper application on or after August 9, 2025, your application will be processed. Please DO NOT submit an application online.

Since the online registration system is now restored, contractors who did not submit a paper application, have a grace period ending on June 8, 2026, to fulfill the registration requirements of the Home Improvement Consumer Protection Act, 73 P.S. § 517.1, et seq. (HICPA).

SENATE BILL 1324

This development coincides with Senate Bill 1324, prime sponsored by Sen. Camera Bartolotta (R-46), which advanced this week out of the Senate Consumer Protection and Professional Licensure Committee.

The Office of Attorney General supports the bill’s aims to improve and clarify language within HICPA. The Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection continues to work with the committee to help ensure the updates strengthen consumer protections and promote transparency among contractors.

Contractors experiencing technical issues or requiring assistance may contact the HIC hotline at 1-888-520-6680 or email hi*@*************al.gov.