Name: Albert Earle Moore

Born: January 10, 1930

Died: January 29, 2026

Hometown: Reynoldsville, Pa.

Branch: U.S. Army

Albert proudly served his country in the United States Army; he was a Veteran of the Korean War.

Click here to view a full obituary.

All American Custom Apparel and Engraving HQ is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts, and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything.”

They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll-free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here https://www.facebook.com/AllAmericanHQ.

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