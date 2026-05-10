DUBOIS, Pa. — DuBois continues its efforts to update municipal water meters to move the city toward a per-gallon billing system.

Co-interim City Manager Ben Kafferlin told the City Council Wednesday that a portion of the city’s meters still require upgrades. Currently, these meters track usage in 100- and 1,000-gallon increments. Kafferlin said switching these remaining units will allow the city to implement exact per-gallon billing.

At the April council meeting, Kafferlin reported that the city cannot remove the current minimum fee until it can charge all customers equitably. The city is currently reprogramming accounting software and water meters. Once those technical updates are complete, officials will present a new ordinance to the council.

Public Works Director Scott Farrell also updated the council on the city’s fluoride supply. Acquiring fluoride has been a challenge since February due to supply chain issues. Farrell previously noted that if the situation did not improve, the city would be forced to stop fluoridating its water.

At Wednesday’s meeting, however, Farrell stated that the city found a new supplier and will continue fluoridation. If the supply situation changes, the city will notify residents.