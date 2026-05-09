BELL TWP, Pa. (EYT) — Police say no injuries were reported after a vehicle rolled into a culvert and overturned in Bell Township.

According to a report released on May 8 by Pennsylvania State Police from the Punxsutawney barracks, the single-vehicle accident occurred on Bethlehem Hill Road, near Deer Run Road in Bell Township, Clearfield County on May 1 at 11:55 a.m.

Police reported that an individual was traveling south in a 2011 Jeep Compass. The incident occurred when the driver attempted to pull off onto the side of the road on the northbound side of the highway.

State police said that as the vehicle moved off the roadway, it traveled too far forward and entered a culvert. The Jeep then rolled onto its driver’s side and became stuck, requiring it to be towed out of the culvert.

The driver was not injured, and was able to safely drive the vehicle away after it was recovered from the ditch. Minor damage was reported to the Jeep.

PSP Punxsutawney did not release the name of the operator.

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