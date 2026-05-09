RICHLAND-Coming off a solid win the night before, the Clearfield Bison had to quickly get into game mode once more for Friday afternoon. The bus was loaded hours earlier than usual, and the team rode south to Richland for an early showdown against the Rams. With very little time left in the season, Clearfield needed a late charge to get back even in the win-loss column.

The two squads would battle tight, and neither seemed to have an advantage. It wasn’t until a mid-game rally by the home squad that proved to be enough, as the Rams took down Clearfield, 7-3.

An RBI-double by Richland’s Ryan Ozog in the first got the scoring started on the afternoon, but immediately in the following inning, Noah Wriglesworth hit a fielder’s choice that ultimately brought Hayden Rumsky across home. It was that kind of play that went on through the first few innings. Neither team had a clear answer as to what it would take to get an advantage.

In the same aspect, both pitchers were having solid outings. Maddox Vojtko was having a strong showing for Richland, while Jayce Brothers continued his run of success on the hill as well.

Richland got back on the board in the third. After Jackson Feichtel got hit, Dom Shank blasted a liner to right field that was enough to bring Shank all the way home for an RBI-double to give the Rams the lead once more. Vojtko added to his stat line when he ground out two batters later. That out did bring Anthony Schmidt across the plate, and the Rams took a 3-1 lead entering the fourth.

That inning is where all the action really took place.

Clearfield was facing two outs already after Braison Patrick lined the ball right back to Vojtko, who then went and tossed to Ozog at first after Landon Brady took off for second, but didn’t get back on time for the tag, yielding a quick 1-3 double play.

But, Noah Wriglesworth made up for it when he got on base due to a fielding error. He would then score during the next sequence when right fielder, Caden Robertson, mistimed his throw to get Brothers out at second, which allowed the run to score.

In a stunning game of chance, while Rex Butler was at the plate, O’Brian Owens went and stole second on a swinging strike. He not only managed to beat the throw, but at the same time as the tag happened, Rowles would take his courtesy runner spot and dash home after being put on base for Brothers. The stolen home scamper tied the game and fueled the Bison dugout heading into the bottom of the inning.

The bottom half is when Richland put it away.

Braden Yoder got the scoring started with an RBI-single to center field. With two outs on the board, following another double play, Vojtko lined to deep center for a two-RBI single to make it 6-3. Jake Regen would then score on a wild pitch, ultimately scoring the final run as the Ram defense held strong for the remainder of the afternoon.

Brothers took the loss in a four-inning effort, giving up 10 hits and seven runs, four earned, and striking out only one batter. Vojtko got the win after yielding only three runs in his four innings of work.

Clearfield (7-9) has a busy week upcoming with four games slated in five days. The Bison will hold their final home game of the season on Monday, as the seniors take the field for recognition before Clearfield plays host to Tyrone, a team they beat 7-6 at the start of the year. First pitch is slated for 4:30 p.m.

SCORE BY INNING

Clearfield 010 200 0 – 3 7 1

Richland 102 400 X – 7 11 4

Clearfield – 3

Jayce Brothers-p 4030, M. Rowles-cr 0100, O’Brian Owens-c 2010, Rex Butler-lf 4000, Colton Bumbarger-3b 3000, Hayden Rumsky-cf 4110, Connor Peacock-2b 4000, Landon Brady-rf 3020, Braison Patrick-ss 2000, Noah Wriglesworth-dh 3101. TOTALS 29 3 7 1.

Richland – 7

Jake Regen-cf 3100, Maddox Vojtko-p 3013, Caden Robertson-rf 4120, Ryan Ozog-1b 3011, Talon Urbanek-2b 3110, Braden Yoder-dh 3021, Dylan Wyandt-lf 3110, Jackson Feichtel-3b 2100, Dom Shank-c 3031, Anthony Schmidt-cr 0200. TOTALS 27 7 11 6/

2B: Rumsky/Shank, Ozog

HBP: Feichtel

SB: Owens, Bumbarger, Rowles/Robertson, Vojtko

CS: Wyandt

E: Brothers/Feichtel, Robertson, Urbanek, Korenoski

Pitching

Clearfield: Brothers-4 IP, 10 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 1 SO, 0 BB; Brady-2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 SO, 2 BB.

Richland: Vojtko-4 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 5 SO, 3 BB; Wyandt-3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 SO, 2 BB.

W-Vojtko

L-Brothers (2-3)

Clearfield Bison Baseball Scoreboard