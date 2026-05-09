WINDBER — It was a game of scoring streaks on Friday when the Clearfield Lady Bison took to the road to play the Lady Rams of Richland at the Ironhorse Complex in Windber.

Clearfield scored the first five runs, Richland plated the next eight runs, but the visitors scored the final five of six, including the last two in the top of the seventh, to edge the home squad 10-9. The big road win put the Lady Bison season record at 9-8, their first venture above the .500 mark since they were 4-3 back on April 14 after an 11-9 win over Hollidaysburg on the road.

Leading the offensive charge for Clearfield was Aevril Hayward, who went three for five, scored two runs, stole a base, and most importantly drove in four runs, including what turned out to be the game-winners in the top of the seventh inning when she singled with two outs plating Mia Helsel and Megan Wisor, both whom had singled to lead off the inning while they were down 9-8.

Wisor, the winning pitcher in relief, then threw a scoreless bottom of the seventh to secure the win.

Clearfield scored two in the top of the first on RBI ground outs by Hayward and Joell Henry, who also ended up with four RBIs for the game. Scoring were Raigan Uncles, who had led off the game with a walk, and Lily McBride who had singled out of the number two-spot in the order.

The lead was built to 5-0 in the top of the third when Hayward singled to start the inning, stole second, and scored on Henry’s RBI single up the middle. Ellie McBride then doubled to center, moving courtesy runner Wisor to third. Wisor scored on a Haley Billotte infield groundout, making it 4-0 and an RBI single by Lila Roberts scored McBride to finish out the inning.

Richland then scored two in the bottom of the third, and took the lead with a 4-spot in the fourth, the big blow a two-run homerun by Marissa Naylor.

That prompted a pitching change from Henry to Wisor in the fifth, but Richland scored two unearned runs to expand the lead to 8-5.

After being held scoreless in the fourth and fifth innings to relinquish the early lead, the Lady Bison went back to work in the sixth, scoring three to tie it at eight apiece.

Uncles reached on an error to start the inning while Lily McBride followed with a single to put two runners on. After both runners moved into scoring position on a passed ball, Hayward delivered a double to right to score Uncles, while McBride had to hold at third. Henry then once again delivered, singling to left to score both McBride and Hayward.

After two quick outs in the bottom of the sixth, Richland managed to score an unearned run when Kallie Clawson, who had reached on an infield error and had advanced to third on a single, scored on a wild pitch to give the home team the lead 9-8 heading to the final inning, setting up the late game heroics delivered by Hayward.

After the very successful 3-1 week, the Lady Bison are back on the road on Monday to face Tyrone (7-12), losers of six in a row. The Lady Golden Eagles defeated Clearfield 7-3 back on April 9 at the Bison Sports Complex.

Clearfield will then close out their regular season with two home games – May 13 against Dubois and May 19 against St. Marys – before playing Punxsutawney in the District 9 AAAA Championship game on Memorial Day at Heindl Field in DuBois.

Clearfield 203 003 2 10 15 4

Richland 002 421 0 9 9 1

CLEARFIELD — 10

Raigan Uncles LF 4200, Lily McBride CF 5220, Aevril Hayward SS 5234, Joell Henry P/DP 4034, Ellie McBride C 4120, Haley Billotte 1B 4011, Lila Roberts RF 3011, Mia Helsel 2B 4120, Hailey Miles DP 2000, Rae Duckett 3B 0000, Megan Wisor P 1210, TOTALS 36 10 15 10.

RICHLAND — 9

Elle Ladika CF 4210, Alea Ladika C 4100, Bella Marguccio SS 5222, Marissa Naylor 3B/P 3112, Kallie Clawson P 4101, Ella Dabbs RF 3110, Jenna Jordan 2B 3120, Mylee Beyer 1B 3010, Macie Layman LF 4011, TOTALS 33 9 9 6.

E – Hayward, Helsel, Wisor, Duckett; Marguccio. 2B – Hayward, E McBride. HR – Naylor. SB – Hayward; Jordan.

Lady Bison Scoreboard: