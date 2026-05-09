PERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) — An Elk County man was sentenced to one year of probation on Thursday after admitting he provided false information on a background check form while attempting to obtain a rifle he won in a local raffle.

According to a criminal complaint, 62-year-old Donald Scott Davison, of Johnsonburg, visited a Jefferson County gun store on July 24, 2025, to complete a background check for a Ruger rifle he had won at a gun bash.

The complaint states Davison signed a federal firearms transaction record and checked “no” on a question asking if he had ever been convicted of a crime punishable by more than one year in prison. A state police investigation found that Davison had been denied firearm purchases three times previously. The complaint indicates that Davison had received paperwork in 2011 confirming his challenge to a prior denial was rejected.

According to the complaint, Davison has a 2008 misdemeanor conviction that resulted in a five-year sentence of supervision. During an interview with state police, Davison said his understanding of his criminal history was that the past conviction was “no longer relevant.” When asked if a judge in a past case could have sentenced him to more than a year, Davison said he was unsure but agreed it was “possible,” the complaint continues.

Court records show Davison pleaded guilty to a third-degree misdemeanor charge of statement under penalty during a preliminary hearing on May 7 before Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock. A felony charge for making a materially false written statement was withdrawn as part of the plea, according to the docket.

Judge Mizerock sentenced Davison to one year of probation with restrictive conditions, according to court documents. He was also ordered to pay $324.25 in court costs and fees.

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