CLEARFIELD, Pa. — A cigarette butt found at a crime scene helped police identify a Philipsburg man as the suspect in a July burglary in Lawrence Township.

Police charged Dillon Douglas Howell, 33, with felony counts of burglary, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, possession of a prohibited firearm and criminal trespass. He also faces misdemeanor counts of possessing instruments of crime and criminal mischief stemming from the July 16 incident.

Howell waived his right to a preliminary hearing during centralized court Wednesday. His bail is set at $100,000 unsecured, and his case moves to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, the victim returned home from work to discover someone had broken into his home and a locked trailer. The intruder entered the basement and attempted to take wires near the door. The victim told police that “something must have spooked them because there was a trail of tools going out the back door.”

The burglar took a shotgun and a semi-automatic rifle from a bedroom closet and a handgun from a nightstand. Two missing lockboxes were also reported. While the victim said all doors had been locked, he noted slight damage to the basement door where the suspect likely gained entry.

The suspect also broke a lock on a trailer to steal numerous tools, including chainsaws, batteries, a caulk gun, a grinder, nail guns and an air compressor. The victim valued the stolen tools and firearms at $13,343.97.

A few days after the burglary, the victim discovered a cigarette butt in the basement and bolt cutters containing a strand of hair in the trailer. While police could not find fingerprints on the bolt cutters, they sent the cigarette butt and hair to the Erie Crime Lab for testing.

In March, police received a lab report stating the DNA profile from the cigarette butt matched Howell. The lab was unable to process the hair sample.