BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — More than a week after a single-vehicle crash on April 27 triggered widespread power surges across Brookville, some residents are just beginning to discover the true extent of the damage to their appliances, electronics, and HVAC systems.

As community members navigate insurance questions and costly repairs, the stories of loss are becoming a common refrain on social media. One resident reported losing “five major appliances” with a $1,000 insurance deductible to pay out of pocket; another shared that her mother lost a deep freezer full of meat due to the surge.

ExploreJeffersonPA.com reached out to local insurance experts to determine the best path forward for those affected.

Step 1: Check the “Math” Before You File

The most common advice from local agents is surprising: Don’t file a claim immediately.

“The first thing I would recommend before anybody files a claim is to speak to their agent first and hear what that deductible is,” one local agent said.

In many cases, if a repair costs $800 but your deductible is $1,000, filing a claim could actually result in a long-term rate increase without providing any financial payout. Experts suggest that if the repair is only slightly more than the deductible, it may be easier and cheaper in the long run to pay for it out of pocket.

Step 2: The “Household Inventory”

Agents are urging residents to thoroughly inspect their homes, noting that some damage isn’t immediately obvious.

Inventory Everything: Check every plugged-in item, even those you don’t use daily.

HVAC Focus: Air conditioning and heating systems are the most common “big-ticket” items being reported as damaged.

Document Everything: Take photos of damaged items and find receipts for “large ticket” items to help adjusters verify the value.

Check Now, Not Later: Identifying a faulty furnace now could prevent a secondary crisis when cold weather returns.

Step 3: Understanding “Subrogation”

Many residents hope that the insurance company of the driver who caused the crash will pay for their repairs. While this is possible through a process called subrogation—where your insurance company tries to recover costs from the responsible party—it is not a guarantee.

If the legal costs of chasing the driver’s insurance exceed the total amount of the claims, your insurance company may decide not to pursue it. If they don’t pursue it, you likely won’t get your deductible back.

A Surge of Local Support

Despite the high volume of calls, local contractors have been praised for their quick responses.

“There are phenomenal local contractors in the area that have been bending over backwards to accommodate these people,” one agent noted.

For those looking to prevent a repeat of this week’s events, some community members are already discussing the installation of whole-house surge protectors. While these systems can range from a few hundred to several thousand dollars, many see it as a necessary investment in an increasingly digital world.

The Bottom Line

Before you make a move, document your losses, check your deductible, and consult with a local professional to ensure your home’s electrical and HVAC systems are truly safe.

The post To Claim or Not to Claim? Brookville Insurance Experts Offer Advice After Costly Power Surge appeared first on exploreJefferson.