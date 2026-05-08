CLARINGTON, Pa. (EYT) — Cousin Basils Restaurant in Clarington has released its menu for the upcoming Mother’s Day weekend.

Special Mother’s Day menu items will be available on Saturday, May 9, and Sunday, May 10.

In addition, the restaurant’s full regular menu will also be available for guests on both days.

Weekend Hours and Information:

Saturday: 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Sunday: 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

The restaurant is not accepting reservations; seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Location: 10638 Route 36, Clarington, PA 15828.

Call: (814) 752-2486

Cousin Basil’s staff looks forward to seeing the community and the special mothers in their lives this weekend.

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