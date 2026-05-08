SEYMOUR, IN–Royalty Roofing USA announced the acquisition of 768-Roof, a Pennsylvania-based provider of commercial roofing services. Founded by Ben Timko, 768-Roof serves Clearfield and the surrounding communities with a results-driven approach and a strong commitment to dependable service.

Established in 1986 and headquartered in Seymour, Indiana, Royalty Roofing USA operates additional locations throughout the Midwest, Colorado, and Florida. The company delivers comprehensive reroofing, maintenance, inspection, and repair services to both commercial and residential clients nationwide. Its sister company, Majestic Facility Services, further supports commercial customers through an extensive network of repair and facility maintenance professionals.

“The 768-Roof team has earned trust through their consistency, professionalism, and focus on delivering real value to their customers,” said Founder Andy Royalty. “This acquisition enhances our regional presence and advances our mission to elevate standards in every market we serve.”

Royalty Roofing USA intends to leverage 768-Roof’s established regional footprint to accelerate growth in its commercial roofing operations across the Northeast. Integration efforts are currently underway, with both companies working closely to ensure a smooth transition.