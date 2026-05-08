JEFFERSON CO. Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police recently released details regarding several unrelated incidents investigated across the region, including multiple DUI investigations and a harassment charge.

DUI Arrest in Sandy Township

According to PSP DuBois, troopers were dispatched around 10:00 p.m. May 4 to Interstate 80 westbound in Sandy Township, Clearfield County, for a report of a truck parked in the travel lanes near mile marker 101. Police said the operator, identified as a 58-year-old man from Kernersville, North Carolina, was asked to exit the vehicle and perform standard field sobriety tests. Troopers said the investigation remains ongoing.

Reynoldsville Woman Arrested Following Route 322 Crash

State police in DuBois also responded around 12:56 a.m. on May 6 to a one-vehicle crash along Route 322 near Big Run Prescottville Road in Winslow Township, Jefferson County. According to police, troopers identified the operator as a 42-year-old Reynoldsville woman and observed multiple indicators of suspected drug-related impairment. Police said the woman performed field sobriety tests and was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI. The investigation is ongoing.

Brockway Woman Charged With Harassment

In a separate case, court records show 24-year-old Deja Amara Iddings, of Brockway, was charged May 4 with summary harassment involving physical contact. According to the non-traffic docket filed through Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office, the alleged incident occurred April 19 in Brockway Borough, Jefferson County. Charges were filed by Pennsylvania State Police from the DuBois barracks.

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