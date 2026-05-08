JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — A Punxsutawney man accused of public lewdness after investigators allegedly caught him masturbating in a local park pavilion to record content for a website has waived his preliminary hearing.

Court records show that the following charge against 29-year-old Jeffrey Wayne Davis was waived for court on May 7 before Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock:

Open Lewdnesss, Misdemeanor 3

The case has been transferred to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas.

Davis remains free on $10,000 unsecured bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department received a report at 1:35 p.m. regarding a male at Harmon Field. A witness told dispatchers the man was touching himself while watching his phone, the complaint said.

The affidavit of probable cause stated Lieutenant Frank P. Wittenburg responded to the scene and located Davis sitting at a picnic table in a pavilion.

According to police, Davis apologized for his actions. He explained to the officer that he was “filming content for his OnlyFans page,” according to the affidavit. Police informed Davis that a public park is an inappropriate place to perform such activities, especially since children congregate at the pavilion to use playground equipment, the complaint noted.

Investigators said a witness recorded the incident on video and shared it with police. According to the affidavit, a review of that video clearly showed Davis engaging in the reported acts.

Davis was arraigned on April 9 in front of Judge Mizerock.

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