HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s 2026 primary election is quickly approaching. If you still have questions about where your polling place is, who is on the ballot, and how to vote, Spotlight PA has you covered.



Article by Elizabeth Estrada of Spotlight PA

On Tuesday, May 19, Democrats and Republicans across the commonwealth will determine which candidates go on to run in the general election. On the ballot are races for governor and lieutenant governor, along with the entire Pennsylvania House and half of the state Senate. All of Pennsylvania’s 17 congressional districts will also be up for election. Across the state, depending where you live, there might also be local ballot questions.

Before you submit your ballot, here’s a last-minute checklist of everything you’ll need to vote.

First, the basics:

Here’s what you can expect to see on your ballot:

Aside from statewide races, the races and candidates on your ballot will depend on where you live. To see a sample ballot, search for your local county on the Pennsylvania Department of State voting and election webpage, then follow the link to your official county website, where you may be able to find one.

In the race for governor, Democrats will see Gov. Josh Shapiro on the ballot while Republicans will see Stacy Garrity. Both candidates are running uncontested in the primary, though there is a write-in campaign for Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano. Use this tool to see how much money Shapiro and Garrity have raised for their campaigns.

In the race for lieutenant governor, Democrats will see incumbent Austin Davis on the ticket, while Republicans will choose between Jason Richey and John Ventre. Read Spotlight PA’s guide to these candidates to learn more about them.

The entire Pennsylvania House and half the state Senate are on the ballot this year. Check out Spotlight PA’s guide to vetting candidates to help you evaluate which candidates you want to send to or keep in Harrisburg.

If you have any questions or have issues finding this information, contact your local county election office for support.

There are no statewide ballot measures this spring, but some voters may see local questions — for instance, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia both have them. Check your county’s election website or sample ballot to learn exactly which races, candidates, and questions you will be voting for.

Read Spotlight PA’s complete coverage, including candidate and election guides, and more, at our 2026 Election Center.

A complete listing of Spotlight PA voter guides and coverage:

En Español:

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BEFORE YOU GO… If you learned something from this article, pay it forward and contribute to Spotlight PA at spotlightpa.org/donate. Spotlight PA is funded by foundations and readers like you who are committed to accountability journalism that gets results.



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