HYDE — The Clearfield Lady Bison built a 6-0 lead through three innings and then held on to defeat the visiting Bishop Guilfoyle Lady Marauders 7-3 on Thursday afternoon to even their record at 8-8 on the season.

Besides the win that brought Clearfield back to the .500 mark for the first time since they were 4-4 back on April 16, the game highlight was senior Aevril Hayward reaching the 100-hit milestone, just the sixth Lady Bison softballer to do so in program history. The other five were Michelle Kephart (1987), Brittany Pataky (2007), Rachel Hoffman (2014), Brooke Cline (2018), and Ruby Singleton (2024).

The home team plated two runs in each of the first three innings to build their early 6-0 lead.

Hayward and eventual winning pitcher in relief Joell Henry drove in the first inning runs.

Lila Roberts scored on an error and Raigan Uncles scored on a wild pitch in the second inning.

And in the third inning, Dalayni Kushner scored on a passed ball and Roberts plated Haley Billotte with a single to center.

After the Lady Marauders scored two runs off of Lady Bison starter Megan Wisor in the top of the fourth inning, Henry came in to close the door, holding the visitors scoreless until the top of the seventh when BG loaded the bases with one out, but could only manage a single run before Henry ended the game with her fifth strikeout.

Henry also drove in Hayward, who had singled and stolen second base, for the lone score in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Kushner led the Lady Bisons with three of their nine hits in the game.

Clearfield will hit the road on Friday for a two o’clock matinee in Johnstown when they play the Richland Lady Rams (4-11).

Bishop Guilfoyle 000 200 1 3 11 5

Clearfield 222 100 x 7 9 0

BISHOP GUILFOYLE — 3

Emma Marasco SS 4110, Brooke Swasing C 4030, Leah Byrne P 4020, CeCe Rumfola CF 4121, Rowan Craig 1B 3110, Keira Ronan 3B 4011, Maggie Ritchey 2B 3011, Gabby Earnest LF 3000, Leah Musselman RF 2000, TOTALS 31 3 11 3

CLEARFIELD — 7

Raigan Uncles LF 3100, Lily McBride CF 4110, Aevril Hayward SS 3221, Joell Henry DP/P 4012, Ellie McBride C 4010, Dalayni Kushner 3B 4130, Rae Duckett 3B 0000, Haley Billotte 1B 3100, Lila Roberts RF 3111, Megan Wisor P/DP 2000, Jordyn Lazuaskas DP 1000, TOTALS 31 7 9 4.

E – Marasco-2, Earnest, Byrne, Ritchey. SB – Rumfola; Hayward-2, Uncles-2, Kushner, L McBride. CS – Musselman.

PITCHING

Bishop Guilfoyle: Bryne (L) 6 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.

Clearfield: Wisor 3 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO; Henry (W, 3-2) 4 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO.

Lady Bison Scoreboard: