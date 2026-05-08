Kathryn “Kate” R. (Ray) Miller, age 70, of Brookville, PA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at Penn Highlands Dubois Hospital in Dubois, PA.

Kate was born in Brookville, PA, on October 5, 1955, to the late Charles R. and Margaret L. (McConnell) Ray.

Kate graduated from Brookville High School in Brookville, PA with the class of 1973.

She received her Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering from Penn State University in State College, PA, in May of 1985.

Kate worked as a gas pipeline inspector, initially for the Federal Government-DOT everywhere east of the Mississippi, then for six years with Southwest Gas in Las Vegas, NV, and for twelve years with the American Gas Association in Washington, D.C., until her retirement in 2018.

Kate’s favorite pastimes included crafting, sewing, and crocheting various projects.

She had a special affection for animals, particularly dogs.

Kate was an amazing person who was devoted to her family, especially her nieces and nephews.

Throughout the years, she was their biggest supporter in all aspects of their lives, whether in person, or by the internet and live streaming.

Kate was a genuinely beautiful soul who left a lasting legacy that family is truly everything.

Kate is survived by two sisters: Sue (Don) Grimm of Sigel, PA, Barby (Bill) Birch of Brookville, PA; one brother: Dick Ray of Brookville, PA; five nieces and nephews; ten great-nieces and great-nephews; and her beloved dog, Sigi.

In addition to her parents, Kate was preceded in death by her sister; Judy Ray.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, May 8, 2026, from 3 pm – 7 pm at the Carrier Funeral Home, 2834 Maplevale, Rd., Brookville, PA 15825.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carrier Funeral Home, 2834 Maplevale, Rd., Brookville, PA 15825.

Memorial contributions may be made in Kate’s name to the donor’s choice.

Please visit our website at www.carrierfh.com to find more information or place online condolences.

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