SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Secretary Mike Carroll visited Clarion County on Thursday to announce $160 million in new road and bridge projects slated for Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties in 2026.

The announcement, held in Shippenville, marked the conclusion of a series of county-based meetings previewing regional investments. The 2026 season for District 10 will include 64 construction projects, 22 bridge replacements or repairs, 413 miles of seal coating, and nearly 1,200 miles of shoulder cutting.

“Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, PennDOT is committed to making sure our roads and bridges are safe,” Carroll said. “The department’s new and ongoing work reflects projects large and small, all with major impacts in our communities.”

Photo courtesy of PennDOT

Rural Road Initiative

As part of the 2025-26 state budget, $37.5 million was allocated to preserve secondary, low-traffic roads. In District 10, $6 million is being utilized for:

Clarion County: 20 miles of paving on Olean Trail, Shannondale Road, C-L School Road, and Reidsburg Road.

Jefferson County: Over 50 miles of paving in northern areas, including Panic Wishaw Road and Hormtown Road.

Butler County: 6 miles of paving on Route 68 (Evans City Road).

Indiana County: 25 miles of paving on Canoe Ridge/Porterfield Road and Steffy Church/Hillman Road.

New Projects Starting in 2026

Several high-impact projects are scheduled to begin this year:

Jefferson County: A $28.6 million concrete repair project on I-80 near Falls Creek stretching to the Route 219 interchange.

Butler County: A $13.6 million resurfacing of Route 8 between Ravenshurst Road and Route 308, and a $6.2 million preservation of the Shearer Bridge on Route 422.

Clarion County: Resurfacing of Route 322 from Elmo to Shippenville ($2 million – $5 million).

Armstrong County: Resurfacing of Route 28 from Goheenville south to Pine Creek.

Indiana County: Replacement of the Route 286 bridge near Sexton Road ($1.9 million).

Photo courtesy of PennDOT

Ongoing Major Projects

Work continues on several massive multi-year infrastructure upgrades, including the $64.8 million replacement of the Karns Crossing Bridge on Route 68 in Butler County and the $55.8 million safety project on Three Degree Road involving two new roundabouts. In Armstrong County, the $45.6 million Graff Bridge preservation project on Route 422 continues through 2027.

In Clarion County, the $13.4 million safety improvement project on Route 68 from Dolby Street to Trout Run remains a priority, involving road widening and the replacement of the structure over Trout Run.

PennDOT reminds motorists to use caution in work zones, turn on headlights, and follow posted speed limits to ensure the safety of highway workers and drivers alike.

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