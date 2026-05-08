FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) — Local car enthusiasts will have to keep the covers on their classic rides for a few more weeks. The “Cars and Coffee” gathering scheduled for this weekend at the First United National Bank (The FUN Bank) parking lot in Fryburg has been cancelled.

With Saturday’s forecast calling for a 100% chance of showers and thunderstorms, community leader Jody Weaver confirmed that the event will skip the month of May entirely to wait for clearer skies.

“I’m no weatherman, but 100% rain doesn’t do a nice car any favors,” Weaver said. “We’re going to keep the garage doors shut this weekend and just aim for a better day in June. Nobody wants to be polishing spots off their chrome in a rainstorm.”

The “Cars and Coffee” meet is designed as a casual, “meet and greet” style morning for the region’s car community. With the spring rain settling in, the official season kickoff has moved to June.

The updated 2026 schedule is as follows:

Saturday, June 6 (Season Opener)

Saturday, July 4

Saturday, August 1

Saturday, September 5

There is no registration or fee to participate.

For more information, contact Jody Weaver at 814-227-4561.

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