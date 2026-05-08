HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — The Pennsylvania Department of Education has announced the 12 educators selected as finalists for the 2027 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year.

The finalists represent school districts across the Commonwealth, including Berks, Bucks, Westmoreland, Montgomery, Lancaster, Lebanon, Philadelphia, York, Cambria, Montour and Luzerne counties. Pennsylvania Secretary of Education Dr. Carrie Rowe praised the finalists for their commitment to creating supportive and challenging classrooms that shape the future of their students.

“The true impact of a great teacher is in the confidence they build, the curiosity they spark, and the resilience they help students realize,” said Pennsylvania Secretary of Education Dr. Carrie Rowe. “These 12 finalists represent the very best in teaching. They create classrooms where students feel seen, challenged, and supported, and where learning is connected to real opportunities for the future. Their commitment is shaping stronger futures for students and communities across Pennsylvania.”

The 12 finalists are:

Jenna Anzelmo, Fleetwood Area School District, Berks County

Heather Bain, Pennsbury School District, Bucks County

Susan Barbe-Stas, Hempfield Area School District, Westmoreland County

Samhita Basuthakur, Spring-Ford Area School District, Montgomery County

Aliza Becker, Penn Manor School District, Lancaster County

Kerrie Becker, Cornwall-Lebanon School District, Lebanon County

Heather Boyers, Upper Dublin School District, Montgomery County

Danina Garcia, School District of Philadelphia, Philadelphia County

Philadelphia, Philadelphia County John Marc Murphy, Dover Area School District, York County

Jonathan Rutledge, Westmont Hilltop School District, Cambria County

Whitney Stiver, Central Susquehanna IU 16, Montour County

Michelle Wood, Crestwood School District, Luzerne County

The 2027 Teacher of the Year will be announced at a state awards ceremony in early December 2026. The winner will represent Pennsylvania at local, regional and national functions, eventually attending the National Teacher of the Year ceremony in Washington, D.C.

The announcement follows significant national recognition for Pennsylvania educators. This month, 2025 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year Leon Smith was named the National Teacher of the Year, marking the second consecutive year a Pennsylvania teacher has received the national honor. The current 2026 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year is Madeline Loring, a fourth-grade teacher from Greene County.

The Teacher of the Year program identifies exemplary teaching practices and honors professionals who inspire students of all backgrounds while playing active roles in their communities.

The post Finalists for 2027 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year Recognized by Department of Education appeared first on exploreJefferson.