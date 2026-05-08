CLEARFIELD, Pa. — Council Member Bruce Fair is urging the Clearfield Borough Council to rectify past management errors to stabilize the 2026 budget.

Fair, who serves as vice chairman of the finance committee, stated during Thursday’s meeting that the borough’s current financial crisis stems from improper budget management by both past and present councils.

“We are in the situation we are in, largely in part, because of our lack of not following through in a whole lot of things,” Fair said. “We all know what those things are. Some of us were here for some of it, some of us weren’t, but it doesn’t really matter; as a whole, we didn’t do a great job of retaining the revenue that was available to us. Had we done so, I don’t think we’d be in the dire straits that we are.”

Fair cited ongoing legal costs as examples of diverted funds, including an alleged Sunshine Act violation and the lawsuit involving the Clearfield Regional Police Commission and Lawrence Township. He also raised the prospect of Act 47, known as the Municipalities Financial Recovery Act of 1987. Under the act, the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) assists municipalities experiencing severe financial difficulties to ensure the health and safety of citizens.

Fair warned that under Act 47, an outside representative does not merely offer recommendations; they mandate specific actions.

“The borough’s income is $2,757,000 per year, and of that, $1,477,000 comes from real estate taxes,” Fair said. “That’s 54 percent of the income.”

Fair noted that more than 30 percent of revenue comes from Act 511 taxes, which include amusement, earned income, real estate transfer, and mechanical device taxes. He pointed out that the council has not yet acted on Skills Machine fees, which would generate approximately $3,000 per month.

Entering Act 47 status would force the borough to either increase revenue or decrease expenses. Fair warned that municipalities under state oversight often lose control over expenditures, including police coverage.

Clearfield Borough has already voted to withdraw from the Clearfield Regional Police Department’s charter agreement at the end of 2026 to form its own department. Since November 2025, the council has voted to leave the charter three times.

Fair argued that declaring the borough a distressed municipality would strip all control from the local governing body, a move he believes is unnecessary.

“I think they (finance committee members Barb Shaffner and Bill Armstrong) would agree that we are not in a situation where we’d let ourselves fall into this. I don’t think this is something we should even consider,” Fair said. “We will sit down and hear the pitch but know the ramifications of your decision.”

Borough Vice President Dennis Biancuzzo stated that the DCED has been in contact with the borough since former manager Leslie Stott was in office. He said he is willing to listen to all parties to do “whatever helps the community heal.”

In other business:

The next council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. May 21.

The council took no action on the amusement tax.

The Corner Concert Series will return Friday, June 5, and run each Friday through Sept. 11 at the Lower Witmer Park Gazebo.

Officials reminded residents that parking enforcement has resumed following the hiring of a new parking meter attendant.